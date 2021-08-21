Cancel
Gardiner, MT

Job alert: These jobs are open in Gardiner

Posted by 
Gardiner News Flash
Gardiner News Flash
 7 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gardiner companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gardiner:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtIbvG00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Big Sky, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at 66 CPM - $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FedEx - Belgrade, MT Road Driver

📍 Emigrant, MT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Road Drivers in Belgrade, MT! Home Daily - Starting at $0.66/Mile + $28.93/Hour Task Pay - $5,000 Sign-On! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Road Driver positions. Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Big Sky)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Big Sky, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Bozeman, MT

📍 Pray, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Property Inspector

🏛️ Big Sky Vacation Rental

📍 Big Sky, MT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

High standards? Eye for detail? Time to ski? Join the premier vacation rental company in Big Sky for the Summer season. Fast paced, active, fun team environment. If you are self-motivated, dislike ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Gardiner News Flash

Gardiner News Flash

Gardiner, MT
ABOUT

With Gardiner News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

