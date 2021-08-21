Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ogdensburg

(OGDENSBURG, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ogdensburg companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ogdensburg:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3456 weekly in NY

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Director of Economic Development

🏛️ Ogdensburg Area Zonta

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is hiring: Director of Economic Development - Will work collaboratively with internal and external partners and will be responsible for building the Authority ...

3. Canton Internships (All Disciplines)

🏛️ C2AE Architecture

📍 Canton, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Intern Canton, NY C2AE is a growing team made up of technical and creative people who love design. Our team is full-service, able to deliver the complete architecture, infrastructure and engineering ...

4. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Elgen Staffing

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a nationwide manufacturer of precision metal parts, is seeking an experienced Maintenance Technician to join our growing team based in Ogdensburg. This is an exciting time as we are ...

5. Senior Accountant

🏛️ Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Accountant - Will afford accounting support to the Chief Financial Officer in providing financial monitoring to all Authority accounting operations, including: budget preparation, financial ...

6. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Lisbon, NY! No Experience Necessary! We Train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to ...

7. AT&T Sales Consultant

🏛️ Premier Technologies

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.premieruny.com Looking for a fun and challenging career and want to join a dynamic AT&T wireless company, where your ideas and talents truly matter? At AT&T Premier ...

8. Electrician

🏛️ TechTrades

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Large electrical contractor looking for semi-skilled electricians and helpers for solar farm projects. Call Kaitlin at (317) 832-1110 or Kaitlin.Horn@TLXCorp.com Responsibilities: * Duties as ...

9. NY - Overnight Med/Surg Peds Detox RN - $73.25 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accepting Bids Job Summary: The registered nurse provides assessment, problem identification (nursing diagnosis), care planning (including desired outcome determination), implementation and ...

10. Cleaner, St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center - P21564

🏛️ New York State Civil Service

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $37,447 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Qualifications There are no education or experience requirements. Applicants must be physically able to perform medium to heavy physical labor, and able to understand and carry out written or ...