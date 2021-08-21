Cancel
Seagraves, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Seagraves

Seagraves Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Seagraves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seagraves:


1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,017 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Denver City, TX

💰 $3,017 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Denver City, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

2. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Seminole, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

3. Customer Sales and Service Representative

🏛️ GREG HATCHETT-District Office

📍 Brownfield, TX

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

4. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Brownfield, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS! Part Time Merchandiser - SAS - ANC Fast Start Benefits: 401k, vision, dental Access to Reliable Transportation (Drive-time compensation available) Advancement Opportunities ...

5. Accountant Bookkeeper

🏛️ The Book Keeps

📍 Seminole, TX

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an Accountant Bookkeeper to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and analyzing financial records for our company. Responsibilities: * Prepare and examine accounting ...

6. Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Denver City, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The primary function of delivery drivers at Pizza Hut is transporting orders to customers in a timely fashion. In addition to this core task, you will also be responsible for other ...

7. Construction Tech-Line Worker : Up to $31/hour!

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Brownfield, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004603 About the Role: Construction Technician-Line Worker is responsible for installing, repairing and maintaining poles, cables and conduits; installing aerial and buried cables with ...

8. Pizza Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Seminole, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Accepting applications for Delivery Drivers. Earn up to $18 per hour with tips and delivery re-imbursement. Requirements Must be at least 18 years of age. Have a dependable vehicle, valid ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,912 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Denver City, TX

💰 $2,912 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Denver City, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - West Texas

📍 Loop, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

With Seagraves Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

