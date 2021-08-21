Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Britton

(BRITTON, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Britton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Britton:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Britton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Britton, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Full Time Material Handler DOT

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Houghton, SD

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Type: Full Time Starting Wage: $17/hour Duties and Responsibilities: * You unload frozen food product up to 50 pounds from semis into warehouse freezers. * You load frozen food from ...

3. SD - OT - Britton - $41.40 / HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Britton, SD

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

.SNF experience required.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

4. Warehouse Workers

🏛️ Marathon Staffing

📍 Havana, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marathon Staffing is currently hiring Production Line Workers for a Pillow Warehouse in Phoenix, AZ. This position is responsible for working in the production process of producing comforters ...

5. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Britton, SD

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Britton, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

6. Occupational Therapist

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Britton, SD

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing company partnering with a Skilled Nursing facility in Britton, SD to provide them with a Occupational ...

7. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fri...

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 Lake City, SD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!!SOB!!Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional ...