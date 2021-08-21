Get hired! Job openings in and around Wiederkehr Village

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wiederkehr Village companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wiederkehr Village:

1. Company Truck Driving - CDL A - Local, Regional, OTR

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,880 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Paris, AR

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Paris, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Clarksville, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Metal Production Operator

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Clarksville, AR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark in Russellville has an awesome opportunity with a Metal Manufacturing facility in Clarksville, AR. As a Metal Production Operator you will be providing support and working with machines to ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Van Buren, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Customer Service Professional

🏛️ LPS INSURANCE AGENCY INC.

📍 Van Buren, AR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our mission is to create a first-class Insurance buying experience for all of our clients and we are seeking a Company Representative who is passionate about helping us reach our objectives and ...

7. Welder/ Fitter

🏛️ Mastercraft Boiler

📍 Van Buren, AR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pipe welders needed, must be able to pass 6G pipe test. Must have clean and valid driver license and a minimum of 3 years welding experience. Boiler experience preferred but not required.

8. Diesel Technician

🏛️ Interstate Truck Center

📍 Clarksville, AR

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interstate Truck Center is looking to hire Mobile Diesel Mechanics in Clarksville, AR. Up to $40/hr and guaranteed weekly minimum. Service truck provided. Please email me your resume at charles.key ...

9. Mechanical Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Lutech Resources

📍 Ozark, AR

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Lutech Resources, we thrive by making you successful. On any given day, more than 3,000 individuals go to work at Lutech Resources jobs. When you partner with us, you're joining a team that

10. Mental Health Counselor

🏛️ THE RIGHT SOLUTION INC

📍 Clarksville, AR

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a LCSW or LPC looking for a new opportunity? The Right Solution, Inc. is looking for a great therapist to join our team! This is a very unique and rare opportunity for the right candidate