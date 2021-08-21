Get your foot in the door — these jobs in York require no experience

(York, NE) These companies are hiring York residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Maintenance Specialist I

🏛️ Nebraska Department of Correctional Services - NCCW

📍 York, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Specialist I - $15.86/hour Examples of Work Maintain the physical plant with repairs and preventive maintenance. Perform skilled carpentry work in the major renovation and construction of ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Garland, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

3. Civil CAD Technician

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Milford, NE

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Actalent is now hiring for: Entry-level Civil Cad Technician with 1-year experience with civil 3d OR Internship experience Midlevel Cad Technician- 3+ years of experience Actalent is representing a ...

4. Eligibility Operations Trainee/Worker - Geneva

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Geneva, NE

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eligibility Operations Trainee/Worker - Geneva Salary See Position Description Location Geneva, NE Job Type PERM FULL TIME Department Health & Human Services Department Job Number 25438185 Closing ...