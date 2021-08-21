Get your foot in the door — these jobs in York require no experience
(York, NE) These companies are hiring York residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Maintenance Specialist I
🏛️ Nebraska Department of Correctional Services - NCCW
📍 York, NE
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Maintenance Specialist I - $15.86/hour Examples of Work Maintain the physical plant with repairs and preventive maintenance. Perform skilled carpentry work in the major renovation and construction of ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses
🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation
📍 Garland, NE
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...
3. Civil CAD Technician
🏛️ Actalent
📍 Milford, NE
💰 $30 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Actalent is now hiring for: Entry-level Civil Cad Technician with 1-year experience with civil 3d OR Internship experience Midlevel Cad Technician- 3+ years of experience Actalent is representing a ...
4. Eligibility Operations Trainee/Worker - Geneva
🏛️ State of Nebraska
📍 Geneva, NE
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Eligibility Operations Trainee/Worker - Geneva Salary See Position Description Location Geneva, NE Job Type PERM FULL TIME Department Health & Human Services Department Job Number 25438185 Closing ...
Comments / 0