Portland, ME

These jobs are hiring in Portland — and they let you set your own schedule

Portland Post
 7 days ago

(Portland, ME) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Portland-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Shift Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Shift Supervisor

2. Crisis Call Specialist - Part Time

🏛️ The Opportunity Alliance

📍 South Portland, ME

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time - Crisis Call Specialist - Maine Crisis Line Pay Rate: $17.00/hour If you are viewing this listing on a third-party website, please visit our Careers page at to apply . The Opportunity ...

3. Truck Driver Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Truck Driver

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Remote Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life Tribe

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Family First Life believes every sales agent who works with us can earn 6 figure income in year one. Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. If you are interested in working with one of ...

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ The Westin Portland Harborview

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time or Part Time available A $500.00 signing bonus* is currently being offered for this position! See details below. Flexible hours are available for part time; parent-friendly; student ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - $500 Sign on Bonus

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 South Portland, ME

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - $500 Sign on Bonus - SAL021814 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell ...

9. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Polar Beverages

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Polar Beverages is looking to hire Merchandisers throughout New England. Full Time, Part Time & Summer positions available. *$500 Sign On Bonus* Paid after 6 months in the position Responsibilities

With Portland Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

