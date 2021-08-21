Cancel
Punxsutawney, PA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney News Watch
 7 days ago

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Punxsutawney.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Punxsutawney:


1. Property Preservation Technician

🏛️ Broad Mountain Building and Restorations

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Broad Mountain Preservation? Broad Mountain Preservation is a fast growing company that preforms Property Preservation on bank owned, vacant properties in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and New ...

2. Cleaning Crew

🏛️ All Seasons Temporaries

📍 Dubois, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Located in Marienville, PA 11:00PM- 7:00AM We are a premier Hardwood lumber producer in the industry serving the furniture, cabinet, molding, and millwork segments worldwide. We have ...

3. Traveling Merchandiser

🏛️ The InStore Group

📍 Brookville, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The InStore Group is one of America's leading full-service retail merchandising organizations. We offer many opportunities within the retail, grocery, mass market, hardware, discount, convenience and ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Creps United Publications

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIGN ON BONUS!!! Customer Service Representative - DAYSHIFT Excellent Communication Skills- must have a friendly, outgoing personality....interact well with others, excellent phone skills, and well ...

5. Medical Assistant Certified

🏛️ BOsco E Noronha MDPC

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

1 Full time and 1 Part time Medical Assistant needed for busy ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon. Duties included are: · triaging patients, · assisting Dr. when needed · answering the telephone, · ...

6. Caregiver

🏛️ Arcadia Home Care & Staffing

📍 Brookville, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arcadia Home Care and Staffing is hiring immediately for Caregivers in the Brookville area. We This rewarding position provides consistent, flexible full time/part time hours to accommodate your ...

7. Contact Center Agent - Member Services

🏛️ PSECU

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

External Ad Title: Contact Center Agent - Member Services Location: Indiana, PA Starting Salary: $15.05/hr. Schedule: Monday-Friday - 1:05pm-9:05pm; Rotating every third Saturday - 9:00am-5:00pm, Day ...

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

9. Caregiver (IDD) - Glenn Campbell, PA

🏛️ accessAbilities Inc

📍 Cherry Tree, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES, NO EXPERIENCE NECESSAIRY: PAID TRAINING accessAbilities , a local Human Services agency, is hiring caring, part time caregivers to assist individuals with intellectual ...

10. Cardiologist (MD), $500k Comp Package, Indiana/Pittsburgh PA

🏛️ Comp Resource Group

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $550,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comp Resource Group has been retained by a growing medical center just outside of Pittsburgh PA to help identify, interview and hire a Cardiologist to join their team. About the Practice / Ideal ...

With Punxsutawney News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

