Job alert: These Trail City jobs are accepting applications

(TRAIL CITY, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Trail City companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Trail City:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mobridge)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mobridge, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Village Manager

🏛️ Simply Smiles Inc.

📍 La Plant, SD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Simply Smiles Children's Village ManagerStatus: Full-Time Salaried (Exempt)Location: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation; La Plant, South DakotaTarget Start Date: September ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Mobridge, SD

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

4. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Mobridge, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...