Job alert: These jobs are open in Del Norte

(DEL NORTE, CO) Companies in Del Norte are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Del Norte:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Nurse Practitioner Acute Care- Rural Health Clinic (1)

🏛️ First Step Recruiting

📍 Del Norte, CO

💰 $115,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Acute Care Nurse Practitioner / Hospitalist Group - Rural Health Clinic - Southern, Colorado / Del Norte, CO (New graduate friendly with collaborative support and training!)-Loan Repayment Site! We ...

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

4. ColoradoSchool Occupational Therapist (OT) Job Full Time

🏛️ OTJobs.com

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Colorado School Occupational Therapist (OT) Job - Full Time Soliant is looking for a Colorado licensed Occupational Therapist (OT) to fill a full time need with one of our school districts near Monte ...

5. Lead Carpenter / Superintendent II

🏛️ ULG Skilled Trades

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead Carpenter/Superintendent II - Up to $100K/YR ULG Skilled Trades has an immediate need for a Superintendent II in the Monte Vista, CO area. Job Details: Superintendent II will direct activities ...

6. Hygienist

🏛️ University of Colorado

📍 Center, CO

💰 $61,908 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

University of Colorado | CU Anschutz Medical Campus Department\: School of Dental Medicine Job Title\: Hygienist - GPR (Dental Care IV) Position #00764244 - Requisition #22011 * Applications are ...

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Homelake, CO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Monte Vista, CO. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week ...

8. Behavioral Health Clinician

🏛️ San Luis Valley Behavioral Health Group

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CLINICIAN What is the Goal: As a behavioral health clinician, you will provide direct services to Behavioral Health clients including individual, family, couples and/or group ...

9. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Del Norte, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...