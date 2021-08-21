Get hired! Job openings in and around Mcalister

(MCALISTER, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Mcalister.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mcalister:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4212 per week in NM- Clovis, NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $4,212 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

3. Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $2,505 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care We are hiring qualified a Registered Nurse (RN) for an Interim Center Nurse Executive (CNE) for an opportunity inClovis, NM. The position ...

4. Senior Trial Attorney

🏛️ NM District Attorneys Association

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $82,867 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The 10th District Attorneys Office is URGENTLY HIRING!!!! Job Duties: Incumbent may handle all levels of crimes. May undertake special projects such as community education projects and law ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Tucumcari)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The primary function of delivery drivers at Pizza Hut is transporting orders to customers in a timely fashion. In addition to this core task, you will also be responsible for other ...

8. Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)

🏛️ Behavior Change Institute

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) + NM-209, Clovis, NM, USA + Part-time Company Description Behavior Change Institute is a nationally recognized service agency that specializes in providing ...

9. NM-RN-L&D/FBC-12N - $105.09 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $105 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RN needed for our Family Birthing Center - Labor and Delivery and Mother-Baby Trained 13 weeks assignment, 2 years' experience in current specialty required. Must be a team player, flexible and ...

10. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($3700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $3,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...