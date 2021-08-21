Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Enterprise

(ENTERPRISE, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Enterprise companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Enterprise:

1. Tire Service Technician

🏛️ Les Schwab

📍 Enterprise, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tire Service Technician FULL-TIME $16/hr Duties include servicing and performing maintenance of tires and wheels and safely getting customers back on the road again. Vehicle services include: tire ...

2. Laborer

🏛️ Heartwood Biomass LLC

📍 Enterprise, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Heartwood Biomass in Wallowa, Oregon is looking for enthusiastic, fast learners to join our team. At Heartwood's manufacturing facility, jobs range from entry level production labor, to heavy ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Enterprise, OR

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

4. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Enterprise, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...