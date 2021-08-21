Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, OR

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Enterprise

Posted by 
Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 7 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Enterprise companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Enterprise:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYtHoMU00

1. Tire Service Technician

🏛️ Les Schwab

📍 Enterprise, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tire Service Technician FULL-TIME $16/hr Duties include servicing and performing maintenance of tires and wheels and safely getting customers back on the road again. Vehicle services include: tire ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Laborer

🏛️ Heartwood Biomass LLC

📍 Enterprise, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Heartwood Biomass in Wallowa, Oregon is looking for enthusiastic, fast learners to join our team. At Heartwood's manufacturing facility, jobs range from entry level production labor, to heavy ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Enterprise, OR

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Enterprise, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Enterprise Today

Enterprise Today

Enterprise, OR
19
Followers
199
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enterprise, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Tire Service Technician#Les Schwab Enterprise#Heartwood#Telesales#Sarrell Dental Eye#Community Dental Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy