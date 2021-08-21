Cancel
Medway, ME

Job alert: These Medway jobs are accepting applications

Medway Post
(MEDWAY, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Medway.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Medway:


1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3510 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lincoln, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/08/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3510 ...

2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Medway, ME

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

3. Optometrists - Maine

🏛️ Health Care Specialists of America

📍 Millinocket, ME

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THE OPPORTUNITIES: Optometrists - 2 needed THE LOCATIONS: Millinocket / Patten or Brownville, Maine Permanent/full time Ready for a change? We have two excellent, full time opportunities available ...

4. Physician / Optometrist / Maine / Locum or Permanent / Optometrist Job

🏛️ Acuity Professional Placement Solutions

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Location: Patten, Maine * Type: Direct Hire * Job #941 Optometrist / Outpatient We are seeking a qualified Optometrist for an immediate opening in Millinocket and Brownville, Maine! The Optometrist ...

5. Line Cook

🏛️ New England Outdoor Center

📍 Millinocket, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Line Cook: Looking for someone with prior experience working in a fast paced, multi-faceted industrial kitchen. Must be able to comfortably work a saute station or grill station, follow directions ...

6. Department Manager - Currently Offering $17/hour

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 Millinocket, ME

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are offering $17/hour for this position for those with previous McDonald's Department Manager experience. We have immediate Openings! We pay for your previous management experience! Apply today to ...

7. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Millinocket)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Millinocket, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 East Millinocket, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

9. Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Katahdin Family Dental

📍 East Millinocket, ME

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a Dental Hygienist. $38/hr full time with 6 weeks paid vacation and $250/mo credit for health benefits. (207)454-2350Bangor Daily News. Keywords: Dental Hygienist ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3297.28 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $3,297 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lincoln, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/08/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

