These Fallon companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Fallon, NV) These companies are hiring Fallon residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Fernley, NV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Stagecoach, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

8. Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ STRATEGIC SECURITY CORP

📍 Fernley, NV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location MSC Direct: Fernley, NV - Fernley, NV Education Level High School Salary Range $16.50 - $16.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Any Job Category ...

9. Financial Services Professional- Seeking Former Military

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description New York Life in Fallon, NV is seeking an entry level, experienced agent, or new college graduate to fill the role of Financial Services Professional (Agent). The Financial Services ...

10. Entry Level Insurance Sales/Service Position Available

🏛️ Eric Lundstrom-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Fallon, NV

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eric Lundstrom-Farmers Insurance Agency are expanding and have an opening for career-minded insurance sales representatives to join our insurance sales team. Our agency continues to drive growth and ...