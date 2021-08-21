Cancel
Kewanee, IL

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Kewanee

Posted by 
Kewanee News Alert
Kewanee News Alert
 7 days ago

(KEWANEE, IL) Companies in Kewanee are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kewanee:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bYtHkpa00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3390.19 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Galesburg, IL

💰 $3,390 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Galesburg, IL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3390.19 ...

2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Kewanee, IL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

3. ADT Installation Technician/WEEKLY PAY/PAID TRAINING/START ASAP!

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Geneseo, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven Security, the largest Authorized ADT Dealer in the country, operating in over 50+ markets, is currently seeking installation professionals for our expanding Davenport, IA region. Safe ...

4. Flex Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Princeton, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Flex Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

5. McDonald's - Princeton

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Princeton, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING! 2139 N. Main St., Princeton, IL All Shifts Full & Part-Time! Starting at $12 an hour! Click APPLY NOW to apply today EOE ---- About Us Why work in a McDonald's restaurant? Working at a ...

6. Customer Retention Specialists - Peoria, IL

🏛️ HGS US

📍 Laura, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Excellent work from home opportunity for Customer Retention Specialists Inbound Sales Representatives - starting salary of $13 to $14 an hour plus performance incentives! HGS is committed to the ...

7. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Cadorath Uniflyte

📍 Orion, IL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Welder Fabricator to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld and assemble new metal forms. Responsibilities: * Manufacture and ...

8. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Woodhull, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

9. Concrete Form Setter

🏛️ Eller Construction Co Inc

📍 Geneseo, IL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary From $13 an hour Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role 2 to 4 Qualifications * Driver's License (Preferred) Full Job Description Looking for experienced Form Setter for ...

10. Clinical Medical Director: $5000+ per week - Galesburg, IL

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Altona, IL

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details for an excellent opportunity to work within a highly skilled group of physicians and support staff. Were currently looking for a staff physician to join the team on a ...

ABOUT

With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

