Hiring Now: These roles are open in Lone Pine

(LONE PINE, CA) Companies in Lone Pine are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lone Pine:

1. ACE: Restoration Program Coordinator

🏛️ American Conservation Experience - EPIC

📍 Keeler, CA

💰 $600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary: American Conservation Experience (ACE), a nonprofit Conservation Corps, in partnership with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District (GBUAPCD), is seeking a Program Coordinator ...

2. Now Hiring OTR & Regional CDL-A Company Drivers

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Olancha, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,740 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lone Pine, CA

💰 $1,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Lone Pine, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

4. Life Insurance Agent - Must Be Licensed - Hiring This Week

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Independence, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great benefits, and we are looking to hire this week. You must have an active life insurance license for this position. In our experience, we have found that these are natural ...

