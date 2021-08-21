Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Hattiesburg, MS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Hattiesburg-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYtHi4800

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative / Account Executive

🏛️ ORCA Life

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ORCA Life is the premier company for anyone who wants a flexible schedule with a great work/life balance in a motivating environment of independent agents. We are hiring agents that are new to the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service / Auto Lot Coordinator - Part-time

🏛️ United Recovery and Remarketing

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If you like to work around cars and pride yourself on giving great customer service, we want to talk with you! We are United, a privately-held Memphis-based service and logistics company with the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Stocking Associate $13.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Laurel, MS At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
105
Followers
191
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Laurel, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncapped#The Vibbert Agency#Prudential#United Recovery#Remarketing Hattiesburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy