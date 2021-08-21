Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Hattiesburg, MS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Hattiesburg-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

5. Sales Representative / Account Executive

🏛️ ORCA Life

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ORCA Life is the premier company for anyone who wants a flexible schedule with a great work/life balance in a motivating environment of independent agents. We are hiring agents that are new to the ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Customer Service / Auto Lot Coordinator - Part-time

🏛️ United Recovery and Remarketing

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If you like to work around cars and pride yourself on giving great customer service, we want to talk with you! We are United, a privately-held Memphis-based service and logistics company with the ...

8. Retail Stocking Associate $13.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

9. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Laurel, MS At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...