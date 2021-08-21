Get hired! Job openings in and around Shippensburg

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Shippensburg.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shippensburg:

1. Cardiac Care Unit Travel Nurse RN - $4176 per week in PA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Chambersburg, PA

💰 $4,176 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Facility Project Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Onsite facilities construction in Hagerstown, MD This Jobot Job is hosted by: Blake Williams Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $100 ...

3. Sales Roles - Strategic Account Manager

🏛️ Innovative Inc.

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Innovative, Inc. - Strategic Account Manager **IMPORTANT: There is a screening questionnaire associated with this job posting. Please make sure to complete this in its entirety in order to be ...

4. Warehouse

🏛️ DB Schenker

📍 Shippensburg, PA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join the DB Schenker Family! Warehouse Associate roles available in Shippensburg, PA ?$1,500 sign-on bonus for new associates who start in August! ?Up to $30.00/hour! *$2.25/hr. Night Shift ...

5. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Mercersburg, PA

💰 $55,965 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like helping people? Do you have a strong desire to connect people with each other thru technology and entertainment? You may have what it takes to join our team. As a Retail Sales Consultant ...

6. Warehouse Customer Service Clerk

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Carlisle, PA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Customer Service Representative needed immediately for distribution center located in Carlisle, PA $19.75 per hour $250 Unlimited Referral Bonuses 1st Shift 8:30AM-5:00PM Monday to Friday ...

7. Logistics Security Officer - Days/Evenings

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Newville, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Logistics Security Guard - Days/Evenings (Full-time) Location: Newville, PA Environment: Industrial Pay Rate: $15.50/hr $500 Signing Bonus after ...

8. Data Entry Clerk / Imaging Clerk 3rd shift

🏛️ TDY

📍 Mechanicsburg, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PLEASE Read this entire job posting before applying** TDY Medical Staffing, Inc. is currently looking for Full Time Data Entry Clerk and Document Imaging Specialists for the Mailroom department. This ...

9. Class A OTR Lease Purchase-No Credit Check, No Money Down-$1 Buyout

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles