Rice Lake, WI

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 7 days ago

(Rice Lake, WI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Rice Lake are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Rice Lake, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Part time cleaner in Bloomer WI

🏛️ ServiceMaster

📍 Bloomer, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

For more than 60 years, ServiceMaster Clean has been creating cleaner, healthier, safer work environments for our customers. As a ServiceMaster Service Partner, you belong to a team that works ...

3. Assembly Operator - 2nd & 3rd Shift

🏛️ Parker Hannifin

📍 Chetek, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Parker Hannifin is now hiring Assembly Operators . There are part-time and full-time, as well as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift opportunities available. * Part-time opportunities - 19 hrs/wk * Team member ...

4. Retail Stocking Associate $13.90/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Rice Lake, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

