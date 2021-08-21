Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Rice Lake, WI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Rice Lake are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Rice Lake, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Part time cleaner in Bloomer WI

🏛️ ServiceMaster

📍 Bloomer, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

For more than 60 years, ServiceMaster Clean has been creating cleaner, healthier, safer work environments for our customers. As a ServiceMaster Service Partner, you belong to a team that works ...

3. Assembly Operator - 2nd & 3rd Shift

🏛️ Parker Hannifin

📍 Chetek, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Parker Hannifin is now hiring Assembly Operators . There are part-time and full-time, as well as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift opportunities available. * Part-time opportunities - 19 hrs/wk * Team member ...

4. Retail Stocking Associate $13.90/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Rice Lake, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...