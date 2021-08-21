Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Lenoir

(Lenoir, NC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Lenoir are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Perfect Sales Job! Make over $1500 a week part time!

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $144,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals to become their own boss in a very lucrative and expanding market.... Both PART-TIME and FULL-TIME positions available. Would you like to control your income instead of ...

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. Warehouse Selector (Part-Time, Full-Time)

🏛️ MyWorkChoice

📍 Lenoir, NC

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Warehouse Selector (Part-Time, Full-Time) Shifts: Weekdays, Morning, Afternoon Client: MDI Location: Hickory, NC Hourly Pay Rate: $14-$21/hr We're Hiring Immediately Right now, we're ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Vale, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

5. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time - SAL021745 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you ...

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Vale, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...