Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

1. Property Inspectors-Claims Reps/Adjusters, Remote Work, PT/FT

🏛️ Metro Public Adjustment

📍 Newark, OH

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking motivated, self-starters in your area, who want to succeed as an independent contractor under the corporate umbrella. Perfect PT position to make money on the side and then replace ...

2. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Heath, OH

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...