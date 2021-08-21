Cancel
Columbus, MT

Get hired! Job openings in and around Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Columbus.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Columbus:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYtHbt300

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Molt, MT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ HORIZON HOSPITALITY (Hospitality Executive Search)

📍 Carbon County, MT

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Carbon County, MT Compensation: $55,000 - $70,000/yr Requirements: * Minimum 2-5 years of restaurant management experience * Comfortable with FOH/BOH functions * Team development/ training

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Park City, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Physical Therapy Tech (Entry-Level)

🏛️ Mountain Land Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physical Therapy Tech Mountain Land Physical Therapy is seeking an entry-level Tech to help our Laurel Physical Therapists provide excellence patient care. This is a great opportunity to build a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Housekeeping-Full Time-$15 to $16 per hour DOE

🏛️ Tamarack Property Management Co

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Tamarack Property Management Co., our values and behaviors live vibrantly guiding how we work, the decisions we make, and the results we achieve. Respect, Integrity, Trust, and Accountability ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $27,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Maintenance Workers

🏛️ City of Laurel

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CITY OF LAURELJOB OPENINGThe City of Laurel is now accepting applications for the following union position:Court Clerk ICompensation includes excellent benefits package and $16.82/hour starting wage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Registered Nurse - Home Health - 13 Week Contract ($1850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who may be permanently disabled, recovering from major surgery, or suffering from chronic illnesses in the comfort of their own ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Maintenance Worker II, Utility Maintenance Worker II

🏛️ City Of Laurel

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Laurel Job Opening The City of Laurel is now accepting applications for the following union positions: (1) Maintenance Worker II and (1) Utility Maintenance Worker II Compensation for both ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Warehouse Package Handler

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Molt, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 296080BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Columbus News Watch

Columbus News Watch

Columbus, MT
With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

