Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, WV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Charleston companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Charleston:

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

2. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

3. **Needed-Outside Sales Representative** Insurance-Work from Home

🏛️ Boatman Agency

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Outside Sales Representative to join our team! This is an In-Home (Remote/Virtual) Insurance Broker position. We have a streamlined lead generation system, so there is no cold ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,723 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $1,723 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Charleston, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

5. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Elkview, WV

💰 $55,965 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like helping people? Do you have a strong desire to connect people with each other thru technology and entertainment? You may have what it takes to join our team. As a Retail Sales Consultant ...

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Diamond Select Lead Group LLC

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! We have a primary function of generating quality leads for mortgage loans. We rely on data to optimize your campaigns for the best ...

7. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

8. Shift Manager $14.50/HR + Tips & Bonuses

🏛️ Five Guys

📍 Hurricane, WV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Five Guys, we serve outstanding burgers and fries, in clean restaurants with a top tiered customer service approach! If you can lead, inspire, and challenge yourself and others to do better every ...

9. C# Azure Function Developer

🏛️ Definitive Logic

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $115,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview What you'll get to do : Definitive Logic is currently seeking an experienced C# Azure Function Developer, to assist our team inhelping our clients drive business value from their data assets

10. Evening Houseperson / Lobby Attendant - Fairfield by Marriott Charleston

🏛️ Chesapeake Hospitality

📍 South Charleston, WV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Image: Overview: Are you a person who likes to work independently? Do you like interacting with the public? Do you have a valid Driver's License? We are looking for a Full-Time Houseperson for the ...