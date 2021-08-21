Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, IN

Hiring Now: These roles are open in New Market

Posted by 
New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in New Market.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Market:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYtHXJ100

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available , however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION . We have 200,000 REQUEST from Potential Client's in our Inventory and THEY need to be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Crawfordsville, IN

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,077 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $3,077 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in LaFayette, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Project Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Competitive Pay - Great Benefits - Developer with Backlog of awarded work This Jobot Job is hosted by: Joseph Frias Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CL A Regional FB Home W/Ends-Will Train Securement-Rider from Day 1

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Regional drivers run regional flatbed - weekly with at least one day on the weekend Do not need flatbed experience will train Driver average weekly pay is $1200-$1700/WK (based on experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Restaurant General Manager - Submit Resume for Immediate Interview

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Plainfield, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager Upscale / Fine Dining We are actively seeking an extremely motivated, Upscale/Fine Dining Restaurant General Manager to become a member of our highly successful hospitality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Greencastle, IN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Assembler ($17-24)

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Frankfort, IN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*** Assemblers Needed in Frankfort, IN area that can start NEXT WEEK ($17-24/hr)*** SHIFT 2nd Shift: 2:30pm -10:30pm 3rd Shift: 10:30pm - 6:30am OPPORTUNITY FOR PAY INCREASE AFTER 90 DAYS! Job Duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ The Panther Group

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES: * Receives and determines applications, redeterminations, and interim changes for the CCDF and On My Way Pre-K program. * Conducts interviews with applicants for the CCDF and On ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lizton, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DIN1 Indianapolis, IN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DIN1 - Indianapolis - 5850 West 80th ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
32
Followers
242
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greencastle, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Plainfield, IN
State
Indiana State
City
New Market, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Equis Financial Lafayette#Potential Client#Cdl#Rn Med Surg#Driver#Upscale Fine Dining#Aerotek Frankfort#Ccdf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy