Hiring Now: These roles are open in New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in New Market.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Market:

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available , however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION . We have 200,000 REQUEST from Potential Client's in our Inventory and THEY need to be ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Crawfordsville, IN

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,077 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $3,077 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in LaFayette, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

4. Project Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Competitive Pay - Great Benefits - Developer with Backlog of awarded work This Jobot Job is hosted by: Joseph Frias Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

5. CL A Regional FB Home W/Ends-Will Train Securement-Rider from Day 1

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Regional drivers run regional flatbed - weekly with at least one day on the weekend Do not need flatbed experience will train Driver average weekly pay is $1200-$1700/WK (based on experience ...

6. Restaurant General Manager - Submit Resume for Immediate Interview

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Plainfield, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager Upscale / Fine Dining We are actively seeking an extremely motivated, Upscale/Fine Dining Restaurant General Manager to become a member of our highly successful hospitality ...

7. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Greencastle, IN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

8. Assembler ($17-24)

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Frankfort, IN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*** Assemblers Needed in Frankfort, IN area that can start NEXT WEEK ($17-24/hr)*** SHIFT 2nd Shift: 2:30pm -10:30pm 3rd Shift: 10:30pm - 6:30am OPPORTUNITY FOR PAY INCREASE AFTER 90 DAYS! Job Duties ...

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ The Panther Group

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES: * Receives and determines applications, redeterminations, and interim changes for the CCDF and On My Way Pre-K program. * Conducts interviews with applicants for the CCDF and On ...

10. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lizton, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DIN1 Indianapolis, IN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DIN1 - Indianapolis - 5850 West 80th ...