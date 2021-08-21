These Saginaw companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Saginaw, MI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Saginaw companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Business Services Manager - Entry Level. Some experience req.

🏛️ United Bay Community Credit Union

📍 Bay City, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Business Services Manager is responsible for helping to develop a business department. This is a new internal program. We service business members now, but aim to make this a thriving department ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing working with a Do-it-all Engineering firm is seeking a part-time Entry-level Administrative Assistant for their growing facility in Saginaw, MI! Flexible scheduling is available but ...

4. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...