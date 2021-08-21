Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

These Saginaw companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Saginaw, MI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Saginaw companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYtHWQI00

1. Business Services Manager - Entry Level. Some experience req.

🏛️ United Bay Community Credit Union

📍 Bay City, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Business Services Manager is responsible for helping to develop a business department. This is a new internal program. We service business members now, but aim to make this a thriving department ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing working with a Do-it-all Engineering firm is seeking a part-time Entry-level Administrative Assistant for their growing facility in Saginaw, MI! Flexible scheduling is available but ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw, MI
108
Followers
195
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Flint, MI
City
Bay City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Union#Service Business#Ga Flint#Mi M5w Transport Flint#Cdl#Otr#Cpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy