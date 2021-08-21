Cancel
Saint George, UT

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in St George

St George News Beat
(ST GEORGE, UT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these St George companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in St George:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,155 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ivins, UT

💰 $2,155 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Ivins, Utah. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Fibroblast Specialist

🏛️ Fibroblast Rejuvenation Therap

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fibroblast Rejuvenation Therapy has an immediate opening for a fibroblast specialist as the company opens its 3rd location in the St. George area. This position is ideal for someone who is motivated ...

3. Behavior Technician

🏛️ Utah Behavior Services

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to experience daily wins that make others' lives better? Are you creative, coachable, and able to take initiative when the "fit hits the shan?" Do you love problem solving and ...

4. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Santa Clara, UT

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 6054497 Location: 3540 W. Pioneer Parkway, #109 Up to $11.50 / HR Stop in for an in-person interview from 2-4:30 ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Member Service Representative (Teller)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Hurricane, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Hurricane Branch 1155 West State Street Hurricane, UT 84737 SCHEDULE Full-time: Monday - Friday 8:45am - 6:15pm; Rotating Saturday 8:45am - 2:15pm * Day off during the week when a Saturday ...

8. Retail Team Member (Graveyard) Cashier

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00-$14.00 /hr. + $2.00 shift differential and an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 3RD ...

9. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Santa Clara, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

10. Lateral Certified Patrol Deputy

🏛️ Washington County

📍 Hurricane, UT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FULL TIME JOB OPENINGS FOR Patrol Deputy AT THE Washington County Sheriff's Office Please read the following requirements through their entirety! Performs a wide range of working level professional ...

ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

