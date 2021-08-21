Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Theodosia

(THEODOSIA, MO) Companies in Theodosia are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Theodosia:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,808 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $85,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - SPS Remote Domiciles MO-OK

📍 Rueter, MO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers 1-2 layovers/week & Home Weekends - Average $85,000/year + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions ...

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mountain Home)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Up to 65K for Good Restaurant Managers - Casual Dining!

🏛️ EHS RECRUITING COMPANY

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This isn't just your next job - it's your opportunity to be part of an amazing team that delivers on our promise to meet and exceed our guest's experience the moment they walk through our doors! We ...

5. Brewpub Operation Manager

🏛️ Turkey Creek Brewery

📍 Hollister, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Brewpub Ops Manager is for the day-to-day operations of the front of the house taproom/restaurant and elements of external-facing initiatives of TCB, focused on sales goals being met through beer ...

6. Maintenance Dispatcher ($13 hr) Wyndham Branson Meadows Resort

🏛️ Wyndham Destinations

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Put the World on Vacation At Wyndham Destinations our mission is simple: to put the world on vacation. With a spirit of caring, creativity and fun, our teams help families and friends create memories ...

7. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Arkansas State University Bookstore F1799

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $11 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

8. Owner Services Assistant

🏛️ Thousand Hills Vacations

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary: Owner Services Assistant will be responsible for helping with Owner Unit Upgrades, Owner Insurances, Suddenlink setup, day to day contact with Owners, Owner Arrival Inspections, submitting ...

9. Arcade Attendant / Guest Services Positions

🏛️ Face Amusement Group Inc

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arcade Attendant / Guest Services Jobs Arcade City, Branson Landing Full and Part Time Openings - $13 /Hour - Great Benefits Looking for a fun place to works? With over 30+ years arcade/adventure ...

10. Photographer - Branson, MO

🏛️ Jostens

📍 Branson, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Photographer Jostens has created a game-changing Picture Day experience! We're hiring school photographers! $14/hour As The Most Trusted Partner in Celebrating Moments That Matter, the essence of our ...