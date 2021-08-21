Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Shreveport Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Shreveport, LA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Shreveport are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYtHR0f00

1. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

🏛️ The Monteith Group

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. SIU Investigator (Part-Time)

🏛️ Veracity Research Co

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

VRC Investigations is currently expanding our Special Investigations division (SIU). Veracity Research Company Investigations (VRC), is one of the nations leading and most experienced investigation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

