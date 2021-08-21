Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Shreveport, LA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Shreveport are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

The Mires Agency

Shreveport, LA

$100,000 yearly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

Healthcare Jobs

Shreveport, LA

$57 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

The Monteith Group

Shreveport, LA

$100,000 yearly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

Assurance

Bossier City, LA

$61,100 yearly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. SIU Investigator (Part-Time)

Veracity Research Co

Shreveport, LA

$30 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

VRC Investigations is currently expanding our Special Investigations division (SIU). Veracity Research Company Investigations (VRC), is one of the nations leading and most experienced investigation ...