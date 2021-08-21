Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Shreveport, LA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Shreveport are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule
🏛️ The Mires Agency
📍 Shreveport, LA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...
2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Shreveport, LA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
3. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided
🏛️ The Monteith Group
📍 Shreveport, LA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Bossier City, LA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
5. SIU Investigator (Part-Time)
🏛️ Veracity Research Co
📍 Shreveport, LA
💰 $30 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
VRC Investigations is currently expanding our Special Investigations division (SIU). Veracity Research Company Investigations (VRC), is one of the nations leading and most experienced investigation ...
Comments / 0