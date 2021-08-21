Cancel
Decatur, TX

No experience necessary — Decatur companies hiring now

Posted by 
Decatur Updates
Decatur Updates
 7 days ago

(Decatur, TX) These companies are hiring Decatur residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Diesel Mechanics - Entry, Intermediate and Master

🏛️ Carvana

📍 Blue Mound, TX

💰 $86,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Carvna is Hiring! We need Entry, Intermediate, and Master Diesel Mechanics. Your main goal is to ensure our fleet of transporters are always available. Questions? Speak to a recruiter: (844) 505-3375 ...

2. Sales Consultant Entry Level

🏛️ Eliot Management Group

📍 Corinth, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...

3. Call Center Representative - Full Time

🏛️ DATCU

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Headquarters- Corinth - Corinth, TX Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $12.50 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Banking Description ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Denton)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

6. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Decatur, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

9. Sales Appointment Promoter - Entry Level

🏛️ Caliber Smart Solar

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WELCOME TO THE CALIBER SOLAR JOB EXPERIENCE! (Applying for a million other jobs today? Jump to the end and apply. You won't hurt our feelings.) OUR BENEFITS- LET'S START WITH THE GOOD STUFF

Decatur Updates

Decatur Updates

With Decatur Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

