No experience necessary — Decatur companies hiring now

(Decatur, TX) These companies are hiring Decatur residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Diesel Mechanics - Entry, Intermediate and Master

🏛️ Carvana

📍 Blue Mound, TX

💰 $86,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Carvna is Hiring! We need Entry, Intermediate, and Master Diesel Mechanics. Your main goal is to ensure our fleet of transporters are always available. Questions? Speak to a recruiter: (844) 505-3375 ...

2. Sales Consultant Entry Level

🏛️ Eliot Management Group

📍 Corinth, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...

3. Call Center Representative - Full Time

🏛️ DATCU

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Headquarters- Corinth - Corinth, TX Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $12.50 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Banking Description ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Denton)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

6. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Decatur, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

9. Sales Appointment Promoter - Entry Level

🏛️ Caliber Smart Solar

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WELCOME TO THE CALIBER SOLAR JOB EXPERIENCE! (Applying for a million other jobs today? Jump to the end and apply. You won't hurt our feelings.) OUR BENEFITS- LET'S START WITH THE GOOD STUFF