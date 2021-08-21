Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Nocona

(NOCONA, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Nocona companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nocona:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Terral, OK

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Nocona, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

3. Accounting Analyst - Circuit Breaker Sales

🏛️ Group CBS, Inc.

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accounting Analyst Group CBS (Circuit Breaker Sales) has 11 affiliated companies at 20+ locations throughout the U.S. which provide premier products and unparalleled services to the industrial ...

4. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ OnTrack Staffing Denton, TX

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OnTrack Staffing is hiring Extrusion, Molders and Assembler candidates for a company that has been in business the last 37 years that is growing strong in Gainesville, TX. Great benefits and pay once ...

5. Merchandiser Full Time

🏛️ Fisher59

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for Merchandisers to join The Fisher59 team! No experience necessary! All you need is a great attitude and a willingness to learn. If you are wanting to start a CAREER in Beer and ...

6. Social Media Coordinator

🏛️ Pond King Inc.

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a talented Social Media Coordinator to maintain and grow the online presence for our company. Your role is to implement online marketing strategies through our social media ...

7. Youth Development Professional

🏛️ THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF COOKE COU

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Youth Development Professional (YDP) Supervisor: Program Director Overview: Under the direction of the Program Director and in accordance with the goals and objectives of the Boys & Girls Club ...

8. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ RMI

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a Journeyman Electrician! You will strive to provide safe electrical systems for a variety of customers. Responsibilities: * Install and repair electrical equipment and ...

9. Restaurant Team Member - 1700 N Interstate 35 (Gainesville, TX) - Unit # 1129

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

10. Shift Supervisor - 400 WEST CALIFORNIA

🏛️ Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store (Oklahoma City, OK)

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for advancement, Braum's is the place for you! Position: Shift ...