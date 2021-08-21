Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nocona, TX

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Nocona

Posted by 
Nocona Post
Nocona Post
 7 days ago

(NOCONA, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Nocona companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nocona:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYtHPFD00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Terral, OK

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Nocona, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Accounting Analyst - Circuit Breaker Sales

🏛️ Group CBS, Inc.

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accounting Analyst Group CBS (Circuit Breaker Sales) has 11 affiliated companies at 20+ locations throughout the U.S. which provide premier products and unparalleled services to the industrial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ OnTrack Staffing Denton, TX

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OnTrack Staffing is hiring Extrusion, Molders and Assembler candidates for a company that has been in business the last 37 years that is growing strong in Gainesville, TX. Great benefits and pay once ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Merchandiser Full Time

🏛️ Fisher59

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for Merchandisers to join The Fisher59 team! No experience necessary! All you need is a great attitude and a willingness to learn. If you are wanting to start a CAREER in Beer and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Social Media Coordinator

🏛️ Pond King Inc.

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a talented Social Media Coordinator to maintain and grow the online presence for our company. Your role is to implement online marketing strategies through our social media ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Youth Development Professional

🏛️ THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF COOKE COU

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Youth Development Professional (YDP) Supervisor: Program Director Overview: Under the direction of the Program Director and in accordance with the goals and objectives of the Boys & Girls Club ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ RMI

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a Journeyman Electrician! You will strive to provide safe electrical systems for a variety of customers. Responsibilities: * Install and repair electrical equipment and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Restaurant Team Member - 1700 N Interstate 35 (Gainesville, TX) - Unit # 1129

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Shift Supervisor - 400 WEST CALIFORNIA

🏛️ Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store (Oklahoma City, OK)

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for advancement, Braum's is the place for you! Position: Shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Nocona Post

Nocona Post

Nocona, TX
40
Followers
214
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Nocona, TX
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cdl#Wd Logistics#Llc#The Vibbert Agency#Cbs#Social Media Coordinator#Ydp#The Boys Girls Club#Restaurant Team#N Interstate 35#Ice Cream Dairy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy