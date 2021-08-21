Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanna, WY

Job alert: These jobs are open in Hanna

Posted by 
Hanna Daily
Hanna Daily
 7 days ago

(HANNA, WY) Companies in Hanna are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hanna:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtHObi00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Hanna, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hanna)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hanna, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Solar Systems Technician/Assembly

🏛️ KB Energy

📍 Arlington, WY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Solar Systems Technician/Assembly to join our team! You will help support and maintain our Remote Power Supply trailers, Solar Arrays. Responsibilities: * Analyze, troubleshoot, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Met tower technician

🏛️ KB Energy

📍 Arlington, WY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Met tower technician - travel is extensive and regular. Installation of tower anchors, tower assembly, NO climbing, instrumentation installation, rigging/lifting of tower, general labor/site cleanup ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ Grant Trucking

📍 Sinclair, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A DRIVERS You hit the road a lot. And let's be honest, it can make home life tough. We know a thing or two about that because we're a family company. That's why we've built our business around ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hanna Daily

Hanna Daily

Hanna, WY
2
Followers
160
Post
321
Views
ABOUT

With Hanna Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanna, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cdl#Remote Power Supply#Solar Arrays#Kb Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EconomyThe Uvalde Leader-News

Why jobs are going begging

The demand for employees appears to have far outstripped the supply, even as the unemployment rate hovers around around 6 percent and wages are rising briskly. The disconnect has left business managers, including those at this newspaper, to scratch their heads in search of answers. According to economists, a number...
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
Personal FinanceNBC Philadelphia

Pandemic Pushes Search for Remote Jobs Up 460%

Job searches for remote work are up 460% in the two years through June 2021, according to Glassdoor data. Interest has tapered but remained elevated even as the U.S. economy reopens, suggesting the trend has staying power. It's unclear whether employers will meet the demand. Workers may have more leverage...
JobsThrillist

New Report Reveals the Highest Paying and Most Promising Jobs

COVID-19 has impacted every industry, not just healthcare, leaving millions of people out of work. Finding new opportunities has been difficult, and job growth is expected to stay low. Still, Smart Asset has found a few industries that offer opportunity, stability, and a sizable paycheck. Perhaps unsurprisingly, SmartAsset found that...
Healthcybersecdn.com

Top 10 tech and health jobs with the best pay and growth potential

A new analysis shows that infosec analysts, sysadmins and network architects will see the most growth over the next decade. People in health, science and tech jobs will have the best chance at finding a job and making good money in the next decade, according to a new analysis. SmartAsset crunched the numbers from a Bureau of Labor Statistics report to compile the list.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Olympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
Public HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Will COVID unemployment benefits get extended? States that ended them early saw economic fallout

Did ending coronavirus pandemic unemployment programs early help states reduce unemployment? That was the hope, but a new report shows that the results were mixed. Just 12.5% of workers who lost some or all of their jobless benefits in the 19 states that ended unemployment programs in June found new work by August 6, according to research by economists. Around 24% of the workers who were unemployed in April found jobs by July in states that opted out of the programs- while 21.5% found jobs in states that kept the unemployment benefits in tact.
BusinessFingerLakes1

Slow economic recovery could fuel fourth stimulus check: Will it be worth $2,000?

Are Americans any closer to getting a fourth stimulus check as the coronavirus pandemic continues?. Discussions about a fourth stimulus check have been widely polarized. Fueled by slow economic recovery, along with the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, calls for another payment have grown louder. Around 2 million people didn’t...
EconomyWNEM

Federal unemployment assistance ends Sept. 4

Michigan workers who have been receiving unemployment benefits through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act will see the programs expire on Sept. 4. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation will all expire in September. Since March...
PoliticsWREG

2020 Census data illustrates growing diversity

This digital map charts out the U.S. Census’ Diversity Index rating per state. The diversity index compares the degree of racial and ethnic variability in a population. The greater the number the more diverse the population is. The following two digital maps show states where the Hispanic and Black population...
Delaware Statethecentersquare.com

Unemployment rate trending downward in Delaware

(The Center Square) – Unemployment is trending downward in Delaware. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics released its July 2021 report, and the Blue Hen State saw a drop of unemployment from 5.8% in June to 5.6% in July, signaling the state’s workforce is growing. Delaware fell slightly above the...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

US unemployment claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in five weeks even though the economy and job market have been recovering briskly from the coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims edged up to 353,000 from 349,000 a week earlier....
Economythebossmagazine.com

Cutting Unemployment Insurance Cost State Economies

Job gains more than offset by decrease in consumer spending States that reduced unemployment insurance ahead of the Labor Day expiration of federal pandemic assistance did have a larger percentage of people... Job gains more than offset by decrease in consumer spending. States that reduced unemployment insurance ahead of the...
Businesstennesseestar.com

Jobless Claims Climb with Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Set to Expire

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased to 353,000 last week as the economy continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics figure released Thursday presents a slight increase in the number of new jobless claims compared to the week ending Aug. 14, when 349,000 new jobless claims were reported. The Aug. 7 to Aug. 14 figure was revised from the 348,000 jobless claims initially reported last week.
Economysportswar.com

If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy