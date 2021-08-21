Job alert: These jobs are open in Hanna

(HANNA, WY) Companies in Hanna are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hanna:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Hanna, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hanna)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hanna, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Solar Systems Technician/Assembly

🏛️ KB Energy

📍 Arlington, WY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Solar Systems Technician/Assembly to join our team! You will help support and maintain our Remote Power Supply trailers, Solar Arrays. Responsibilities: * Analyze, troubleshoot, and ...

4. Met tower technician

🏛️ KB Energy

📍 Arlington, WY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Met tower technician - travel is extensive and regular. Installation of tower anchors, tower assembly, NO climbing, instrumentation installation, rigging/lifting of tower, general labor/site cleanup ...

5. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ Grant Trucking

📍 Sinclair, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A DRIVERS You hit the road a lot. And let's be honest, it can make home life tough. We know a thing or two about that because we're a family company. That's why we've built our business around ...