Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

No experience necessary — Rochester companies hiring now

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 7 days ago

(Rochester, NY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Rochester companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtHMqG00

1. Entry Level Electronic Assembler

🏛️ Yoh, A Day & Zimmermann Company

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Electronic Assemblers needed with PAID TRAINING starting on September 2nd! This is a 12- 18 month contract opportunity with Yoh's client located in Henrietta, NY. The Big Picture - Top ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Position - Consult Potential Customers - Hiring This Week

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We fully train from the ground up, so no industry experience is required. We provide great benefits, weekly pay, and are looking to hire by the end of this week. Top candidates will be energetic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Henrietta, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Professional Sales Trainee - Upcoming Graduates - Entry Level

🏛️ Sharp Hires

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional Sales Trainee - Entry Level **Current & upcoming graduates encouraged to apply - interviewing and hiring for June 2021 Start Date ** Are you about to graduate with minimal experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
336
Followers
411
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrietta, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Kysf Group#Ga Henrietta#Cdl#Otr#Cpm#Western Express#Tech Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy