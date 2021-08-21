No experience necessary — Rochester companies hiring now

(Rochester, NY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Rochester companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level Electronic Assembler

🏛️ Yoh, A Day & Zimmermann Company

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Electronic Assemblers needed with PAID TRAINING starting on September 2nd! This is a 12- 18 month contract opportunity with Yoh's client located in Henrietta, NY. The Big Picture - Top ...

2. Entry Level Position - Consult Potential Customers - Hiring This Week

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We fully train from the ground up, so no industry experience is required. We provide great benefits, weekly pay, and are looking to hire by the end of this week. Top candidates will be energetic ...

3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Henrietta, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

7. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

9. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

10. Professional Sales Trainee - Upcoming Graduates - Entry Level

🏛️ Sharp Hires

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional Sales Trainee - Entry Level **Current & upcoming graduates encouraged to apply - interviewing and hiring for June 2021 Start Date ** Are you about to graduate with minimal experience ...