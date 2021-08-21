Ready for a change? These Stuttgart jobs are accepting applications

(STUTTGART, AR) Companies in Stuttgart are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stuttgart:

1. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk)

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

2. Outside Sales Representative

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Accounting Coordinator

Job Description:

Growing Company in Stuttgart, AR is seeking several Accounting Coordinators to join their team. This is an Employee Centric Organization, that offers advancement opportunities, benefits, and PTO

5. Warehouse Attendant (Evening Shifts) - Earn up to $18.70/hr

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Evening Location: Little Rock, AR Job opportunities vary by location. We update postings ...

6. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

7. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Stuttgart)

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Warehouse Worker (Earn up to $16.40/hr)

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Little Rock, AR Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.40, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day ...

9. Sales Associate

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

10. Team Drivers Interested in Lease Purchase Program!

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...