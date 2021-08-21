Hiring now! Jobs in Chicago with an immediate start

(Chicago, IL) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Chicago are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Office Assistant

🏛️ Avanti Staffing

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great opportunity immediately available to join a well-established insurance company in the downtown Chicago area. We are looking for an office/administrative assistant to join us on a temp to perm ...

2. Customer Service and Sales

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Bolingbrook, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative and Sales Associates Needed Immediately WE ARE Currently Conducting Phone & Calendly Interviews For Multiple Openings!! Office Location: Naperville, IL Positions ...

3. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DIL3 Chicago, IL (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DIL3 - Chicago - 3507 West 51st Street ...

4. Shipping;Work(USA-2 shift)

🏛️ Volt

📍 Carol Stream, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We Deliver Tomorrow's Opportunities Today! Earn up to $16.00/hour as an Stand up Reach Operators/ Warehouse Coordinator with Volt **Weekly Pay**Benefits**OT** Volt is immediately hiring an Stand Up ...

5. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 Oak Brook, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

8. Drivers, CDL-A: Top drivers earn over $95,000 per year!

🏛️ La-Z Boy

📍 Bolingbrook, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL DriversLa-Z-Boy Logistics has immediate openings for our premier private fleet. • Excellent starting pay, with an increase after the first year • Our drivers average $70,000 per year ...

9. Local Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Bedford Park, IL

💰 $1,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck DriverHome Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin BEDFORD PARK, IL. $1,060/weekly ...

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...