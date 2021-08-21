Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Salt Lake City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Salt Lake City:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Account Executive

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Founded in 2015 our client has $10M in Series A funding and currently works with over 150 Fortune 1000 companies. Get ready to jump onto a rocket ship because this company is taking off! They are ...

3. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

4. Rail Operations Supervisor (Light Rail)

🏛️ Utah Transit Authority

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Supervises the continuous operation of UTA's Rail System, integrating the system support services of Rail Service and other UTA departments into a unified transportation product. Acts as ...

5. TRAX Operator Trainee (Full-Time, SLC)

🏛️ Utah Transit Authority

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Responsible for operating UTA trains consisting of light rail vehicles (LRVs) in accordance with UTA operating procedures, assuming responsibility for the safety of customers and ...

6. Office Assistant

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Urgently Hiring! Please Apply Today! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Gary Morgan Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $40,000 - $50,000 ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

8. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

9. Tool Handler

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Ogden, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are now hiring Experienced Material Handlers to come work in the Ogden Area. Day shift Monday through Friday 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Hourly pay $15.00 to $18.00 DOE Temp to hire, with pay increase and ...

10. Part-Time Merchandiser

🏛️ Houston's Inc.

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Merchandiser PART-TIME $16/hr Houston's Inc. is looking for a helpful, energetic part-time Merchandiser to join our team! This always moving, always on your feet position is responsible for ...