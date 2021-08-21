Job alert: These Detroit Lakes jobs are accepting applications

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Companies in Detroit Lakes are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit Lakes:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Detroit Lakes, MN

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ulen, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Ulen, MN. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

3. Long Term Care Travel Nurse RN - $3640 per week in MN- Detroit Lakes, MN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Detroit Lakes, MN

💰 $3,640 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

4. Insurance Agent- Sales/Customer Care

🏛️ Nick Christenson Insurance Agency I

📍 Detroit Lakes, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our team! Top 50 ranked State Farm Agency in the nation is looking for a professional to join their winning team as an Account Representative. We are hiring for 2 positions. One that will be a ...

5. CNC Machinist III -- 1st Shift

🏛️ Continental Engineering & Manufacturing

📍 Frazee, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary The Horizontal CNC Set-Up/Operator III will be in charge of set-up, editing and operating Doosan Horizontal Machining Centers. This position sets up new and repeat jobs, instructs ...

6. Staff Accountant

🏛️ Haga Kommer, Ltd.

📍 Detroit Lakes, MN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Haga Kommer, Ltd., is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, helping clients to be in a position of strength in today's modern business landscape. HK empowers clients ...

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ American Family - Brent Berg Agency

📍 Barnesville, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative American Family Insurance - Brent Berg Agency, Inc - Moorhead, MN We are a very successful and growing insurance agency that needs another driven to succeed team ...

8. Router Operator

🏛️ Ambush Outdoor Products

📍 Detroit Lakes, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Router Operator is responsible for routing window openings, door openings and edges of the panels, floors and roofs of hunting blinds and ice fishing skid houses. This responsibility includes ...

9. Office Assistant

🏛️ Green's Plumbing / Modern Heating

📍 Detroit Lakes, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Assistant to join our team in a fast paced environment! You will perform clerical duties including assisting in storage and U-Haul rentals in order to drive company success

10. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Detroit Lakes, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...