Start immediately with these jobs in Lewiston

(Lewiston, ID) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Lewiston companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Lewiston, ID

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Lewiston, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

4. ID - LPN/RN Day Shift - $38.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Lewiston, ID

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

looking for an LPN to work 12 hour shifts for a 13 week contract to start ASAP -click care experience preferred -facility will interview and offer promptly, please give this need your priority - 40 ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Lewiston, ID

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA