Ready for a change? These Campo jobs are accepting applications

(CAMPO, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Campo.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Campo:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 El Cajon, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

2. Dental Hygienist - $52/hr

🏛️ Confidential Dental Practice

📍 El Cajon, CA

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a private practice that is seeking a Registered Dental Hygienist to join our team part-time. Office specializes in General and Cosmetic Dentistry. We have a fantastic team and we pride ...

3. Uncapped Sales with Leads Provided - START NOW

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Chula Vista, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make 65k to 120k in your first year! No experience required - We provide paid training! No cold calling. We provide leads. You close. We are looking for self-motivated people who have what it takes ...

4. Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins Your Boss Is Going to ...

🏛️ Hansen & Adkins

📍 Lakeside, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins - Hansen & Adkins Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How - Hansen & AdkinsHansen & Adkins proves year over ...

5. Director of Staff Development (DSD) - El Cajon

🏛️ On Time Talent Solutions

📍 El Cajon, CA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Director of Staff Development (DSD) Location: Lemon Grove (San Diego), CA Salary: $37 - $40 Per Hour Full Time On Time Talent Solutions is seeking a motivated, energetic, and highly ...

6. Healthcare Recruiter

🏛️ Southern Indian Health Council, Inc

📍 Alpine, CA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wellness is Traditional Job Announcement Position Title: Healthcare Recruiter -TEMP Department: Human Resources Supervised By: Human Resources Director Location: Alpine Status: TEMP Posted: 08/11 ...

7. Program Manager (First Five First Steps)

🏛️ Home Start Inc

📍 El Cajon, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Start's vision is for every child to have a safe, stable, and nurturing home. Guided by our mission to assure the safety and resiliency of children by strengthening families and their ...

8. CMM Programmer

🏛️ Decco Castings Inc.

📍 El Cajon, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CMM Programmer to join our team! You will help oversee operational activities and ensure excellent quality control. Responsibilities: * Oversee and coordinate plant operations and ...

9. Primary Care Physician in California (El Cajon)

🏛️ Medical Search International- MSI

📍 El Cajon, CA

💰 $16,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Care physician employment in California : Location: Central California (20 minsnorth of Santa Rosa, CA ) Specialty : Family Medicine / Internal Medicine Requirements : Active CA license ...

10. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 El Cajon, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...