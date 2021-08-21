Cancel
Troy, AL

These Troy companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Troy Daily
 7 days ago

(Troy, AL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Troy companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Truck Driver Home Daily Local 800 to 1200 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Brundidge, AL

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1200 per week Home Daily Runs - (4 day work week $800/week Fri~Mon or 5 day work week $1000/week) Sign-on bonus of $7500 Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770 ...

2. Retail Store Manager

🏛️ BBA-Corp

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for dynamic, professional people to join our business! We own and operate retail college textbook stores across the nation and are looking for Managers / Trainees. Over a period of ...

3. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Local - only 3 months exp

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Brundidge, AL

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR A QUICK PHONE INTERVIEW TRAINEES ACCEPTED! MUST LIVE WITHIN 35 MILES OF BRUNDIDGE, AL JOB DETAILS * Drivers average $1200 per week * Operates in state of AL, FL, GA and ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Troy, AL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

