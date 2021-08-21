Work remotely in Stanfield — these positions are open now

(Stanfield, AZ) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Customer Service Representative / Callcenter Rep -REMOTE to Locals

🏛️ BCforward

📍 Chandler, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, Greetings from BCForward! If you are interested in below Job opportunity, Please send updated resume and call me at 317-210-8539 or let me know best time to speak with you. Job Title

2. Help Desk Support Specialist (100% remote sitting in AZ)

🏛️ TEKsystems

📍 Chandler, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This bank is looking to bring on a group of Tech Support Agents to assist with their return to office plan. Top Skills' Details 1. Phone support experience (Call center or help desk or others) 2. ...

3. Senior Living Customer Care - Remote

🏛️ Working Solutions

📍 Chandler, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Working Solutions Join our Woohoo! Crew, as an independent contractor with Working Solutions! Enjoy flexibility and an amazing balance to work and home life. Choose the client you wish to ...

4. Recruiter (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal (formerly TargetCW)

📍 Chandler, AZ

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiter Location: Chandler, AZ 85224 (Remote) Pay: $40hr (Weekly pay) Contract: 4-6 month (Potential for extension) M-F (Flexible hours) Benefits: Medical/Dental/Vision Are you looking for a stable ...

5. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Arizona City, AZ

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Stanfield, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

7. Member Advocate -Remote + On-site Training + $1500 Retention Bonus

🏛️ Maxor

📍 Tempe, AZ

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Member Advocate - Pharmacy Benefits - Remote + On-site Training + $1500 Retention Bonus MaxorPlus is currently seeking full time Member Advocates to join our dynamic, growing operations team in our ...