Galveston, TX

Work remotely in Galveston — these positions are open now

Galveston Digest
 7 days ago

(Galveston, TX) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Galveston, TX

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

2. Sales Rep From Home / Remote - Leads Available - Part / Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 League City, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Galveston, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Galveston, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. **$18-$23 CSR NEEDED ASAP WORK FROM HOME-LICENSED LIFE AND HEALTH AGEN

🏛️ Balance Staffing - San Jose

📍 Texas City, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* POSSESS A VALID HEALTH INSURANCE LICENSE, 6 months customer service experience minimum * Handle and carefully respond to all customer inquiries * Provide excellent customer service through active ...

6. Call Center Representative - Potential Remote

🏛️ Empereon Constar

📍 Alvin, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You can earn an extra $2 to $3 per hour just by meeting your attendance quotas, it doesn't get much easier than that! Ask us how! Call Center Reps (Inbound/Outbound) are liaisons between our company ...

7. Sales Operator - Work from Home Texas

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 League City, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will provide ...

8. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Hitchcock, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

9. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Galveston, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

10. REMOTE Patient Service Representatives $17/HR

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 Galveston, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MMC is looking for qualified Patient Service Representatives/Agents to work from home/remote!!! If interested please submit your resume to: sissa@mmcgrp.com This position is REMOTE! Pay is $17.00 ...

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

