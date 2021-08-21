Cancel
Sealy, TX

No experience necessary — Sealy companies hiring now

Posted by 
Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 7 days ago

(Sealy, TX) These companies are hiring Sealy residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Entry Level B2B Sales Rep

🏛️ Eliot Management Group

📍 Cinco Ranch, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...

2. Inside Auto Damage Adjuster - Katy, TX

🏛️ GEICO

📍 Katy, TX

💰 $45,579 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Inside Auto Damage Trainee - Katy, Texas Salary: $22.62 per hour / $45,579.30 annually Accidents can be scary, and our Auto Damage team rises to the occasion to provide unparalleled customer service ...

3. Entry Level Security Officer

🏛️ Westex Security Services

📍 Katy, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Westex Security Services, Inc. has an unarmed security officer position available for a client's job located in Katy, TX. No prior security experience needed. This is a great opportunity for an ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Career Starters Welcome | No Experience

🏛️ iLead Worldwide

📍 Richmond, TX

💰 $795 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative - Career Starters Welcome | No Experience Availability: 6 Full-Time Positions, 4 Part-Time Positions Compensation: Between $595 to $795 weekly (bonuses & incentives ...

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Katy, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find a career. Gain a family. You've probably never thought about working with vehicle glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Pattison, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

7. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Katy)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Katy, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Katy, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Pattison, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

10. Telemarketer/Entry Level Insurance Sales

🏛️ Brandon Bertrand State Farm

📍 Katy, TX

💰 $24,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the opportunity to get into sales? If so, this might be the opportunity for you. I am a successful State Farm Agent in Katy, TX who is seeking motivated, talented individuals to ...

Sealy News Beat

Sealy News Beat

Sealy, TX
With Sealy News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

