Job alert: These Gregory jobs are accepting applications

(GREGORY, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Gregory.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gregory:

1. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gregory, SD

💰 $1,600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Gregory, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,490 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Winner, SD

💰 $2,490 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cunningham Elite Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Winner, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Gregory)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gregory, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Winner, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

5. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3510 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gregory, SD

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Gregory, SD. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 6 weeks Pay: $3510 / Week About ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Winner, SD

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,829 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gregory, SD

💰 $1,829 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Gregory, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...