Presho, SD

Get hired! Job openings in and around Presho

 7 days ago

(PRESHO, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Presho.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Presho:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYtH9S400

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Manager - Oacoma

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Oacoma, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Pilot travel candy reset - 3 days $12 per hour starts Monday 5/17

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Murdo, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pilot Travel candy reset May 17-19 8-5 Independent contractor Part Time Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. RN - ER/MedSurg - Chamberlain

🏛️ Healthcare Support

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $3,732 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel ER RN - $3,732 Gross Weekly HealthCare Support is actively seeking a Travel ER RN for a leading not-for-profit hospital! This is an amazing opportunity just in beautiful Chamberlain, SD Take ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Grain/Farm Management Opportunity $60,000+ - Central South Dakota

🏛️ Merge Recruiting

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Industry leading ag company located in central South Dakota has an immediate need for an assistant grain location manager. This is an excellent opportunity to join a solid that is actively expanding ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Marketing / Foundation Director

🏛️ MLee Healthcare

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marketing / Foundation Director McCall and Lee has been engaged by one of the leading healthcare providers in South-Central South Dakota, to recruite a full time Communications/Marketing/Foundation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,350/Week + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Company Drivers Dedicated

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL A Company Drivers & Lease Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Weekly Home time * $1,350 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now - Average $62,000-$92,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Fleet

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

With Presho Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
