Get hired! Job openings in and around Crescent

(CRESCENT, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Crescent companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crescent:

1. Part Time Merchandiser - Hiring ASAP!

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SAS Part Time Grocery Merchandiser Flexible Schedule and Immediate Hiring Benefits: 401k, Vision, Dental Advancement Opportunities Possible Experienced and Inexperienced Candidates are Welcome to ...

2. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Recovery Mentor - Peer Support Specialist

🏛️ Choices Recovery Services

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wk: Competencies Required: · Providing High Quality Mentorship Services · Desire to help those who are at the bottom · Strong, clear Boundaries · Culturally Appropriate and aware * Willingness · ...

5. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

6. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ Advocates for Life Skills and Opportunity

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Support Professional **This position is eligible for a retention bonus of up to $500** Advocates for Life Skills & Opportunity ("ALSO") is a not for profit organization that provides supported ...

7. Telephone Operator

🏛️ La Pine Community Health Center

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Answers incoming telephone calls and routes to appropriate department/staff member. Makes appointments for patients using health center's electronic health records software. Assists at reception desk ...

8. Drive Regional or OTR? Now Hiring Company Drivers.

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Crescent, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

9. Drug and Alcohol Counselor

🏛️ Choices Recovery Services

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Choices Recovery Services is in search of an experienced substance abuse counselor to join our team. The ideal candidate for this position will be experienced and knowledgeable in providing trauma ...

10. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 La Pine, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...