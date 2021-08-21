Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange Grove, TX

Work remotely in Orange Grove — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 7 days ago

(Orange Grove, TX) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYtH7gc00

1. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. (Calling) Client Care Coordinator - Remote

🏛️ BoomTown

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BoomTown is looking for a remote, part-time client care coordinator - we call them Calling Client Concierges! Our Concierge team acts as a liaison between our clients and potential home buyers or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Operator - Work from Home Texas

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove, TX
38
Followers
206
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Grove, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Concierge#Dealerpolicy#Az Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy