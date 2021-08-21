Cancel
Mount Pleasant, MI

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant Daily
 7 days ago

(Mt Pleasant, MI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Mt Pleasant-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYtH5vA00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Coleman, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse- up to $12k SIGN-ON BONUS

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full & Part Time RN Needed in MI- up to $12k SIGN-ON BONUS This Jobot Job is hosted by: Mindy Weaver Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Caregiver (Up to $16/hour)

🏛️ CSIG Holding Company - Corporate Account

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Caregiver (No Certification Required) Full Time, Part Time & Contingent Positions All Shifts Available Up to $16/hour - pay can vary with certifications! PTO for Part Time Employee (must work a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Lake, MI

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Security Officer (Part-time)

🏛️ MidMichigan Health

📍 Alma, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer Position Summary This position performs routine patrols, writes incident reports, responds to non-emergency and emergency calls throughout the entire campus and as requested by ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Central Michigan PM&R Opening - Part-Time or Full-Time

🏛️ RecruitWell

📍 Alma, MI

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Physiatry/Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation opening in Alma, Michigan. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Central Michigan PM&R Opening - Part-Time or Full-Time * Clinical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Caregiver II, Group Home- Midland, MI- $14.00 per hour

🏛️ Samaritas

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

#BeTheRock that creates the ripple for our Group Homes in Midland, Michigan. You will earn $14/hour in this part time role as a $11.75/hour base and a $2.25/hour wage pass through. Job Summary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

