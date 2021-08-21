Job alert: These jobs are open in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, KY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Pikeville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $5,113 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $5,113 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Pikeville, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Low Voltage Technician

🏛️ R&S Corporation

📍 Pound, VA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a Detention Contractor (Specialize in Prison Construction) seeking a Low Voltage Technician to become an integral part of our Security Electronics Installation team! Our Security Electronics ...

4. Stocker / Merchandiser (Full-time)

🏛️ ProVantage Corporate Solutions

📍 Jenkins, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Pikeville, KY! Shift: 10PM - 7AM (Sun - Thu) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week) Available Positions:10 ProVantage Corporate Solutions is a Retail Service Organization (RSO ...

5. Part Time Merchandiser - 92907BR

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for ...

6. Heavy Equipment Technician/Mechanic

🏛️ Wilson Equipment Company

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Wilson Equipment Company is currently pursuing Heavy Equipment Repair Technicians for our Prestonsburg location. The Heavy Equipment Repair Technician works both in the shop and in ...

7. Sales Representative

🏛️ WoodmenLife

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates applying for this job must have residency in the following counties in Kentucky: Mason, Robertson, Fleming, Lewis, Rowan, Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Elliot, Lawrence, Johnson, Martin, Floyd ...

8. Intuit Technical Support and Customer Service

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Pound, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description **REMOTE OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE** At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Customer Service & Technical Support Agent representing ...

9. Dentist

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $89 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Dentistry opening in Pikeville, Kentucky. This and other dentist jobs brought to you by DentistJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Dentist StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay ...

10. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $4,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...