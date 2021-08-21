Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

Job alert: These jobs are open in Pikeville

Posted by 
Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 7 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Pikeville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYtH42R00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $5,113 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $5,113 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Pikeville, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Low Voltage Technician

🏛️ R&S Corporation

📍 Pound, VA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a Detention Contractor (Specialize in Prison Construction) seeking a Low Voltage Technician to become an integral part of our Security Electronics Installation team! Our Security Electronics ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Stocker / Merchandiser (Full-time)

🏛️ ProVantage Corporate Solutions

📍 Jenkins, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Pikeville, KY! Shift: 10PM - 7AM (Sun - Thu) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week) Available Positions:10 ProVantage Corporate Solutions is a Retail Service Organization (RSO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Merchandiser - 92907BR

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Heavy Equipment Technician/Mechanic

🏛️ Wilson Equipment Company

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Wilson Equipment Company is currently pursuing Heavy Equipment Repair Technicians for our Prestonsburg location. The Heavy Equipment Repair Technician works both in the shop and in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Representative

🏛️ WoodmenLife

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates applying for this job must have residency in the following counties in Kentucky: Mason, Robertson, Fleming, Lewis, Rowan, Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Elliot, Lawrence, Johnson, Martin, Floyd ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Intuit Technical Support and Customer Service

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Pound, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description **REMOTE OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE** At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Customer Service & Technical Support Agent representing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Dentist

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $89 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Dentistry opening in Pikeville, Kentucky. This and other dentist jobs brought to you by DentistJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Dentist StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $4,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
269
Followers
395
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Greenup, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Economy#S Corporation#Vivian#Full Time Job Description#Cdl#Forward Air#Detention Contractor#Low Voltage#Our Security Electronics#Stocker Merchandiser#Solutions Jenkins#Rso#American Greetings#Sykes#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy