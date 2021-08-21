Cancel
Cookeville, TN

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Cookeville

Cookeville Daily
 7 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Companies in Cookeville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cookeville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYtH39i00

1. Virtual Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ The Griffin Agency

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Important: Please Schedule your phone interview with our Agency, using our Agency link - We at the Griffin Agency are looking for hard working, enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lucrative Sales Job (up to 100K First Year) *Warm Leads Provided*

🏛️ The Assurance Group

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Have some insurance experience but haven't found a model where the agents are actually invested in? Maybe have no insurance experience yet but do have *excellent* people skills? The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,043 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $3,043 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Cookeville, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance Manager

🏛️ Movement Search & Delivery

📍 Smithville, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Bachelors Degree * 5 Years Progressive Experience in Maintenance * 2-3 Years Experience in Supervision * Experience with mechanical, hydraulic, and preventative systems * Execution of Preventative ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Integrity Placement Group

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physical Therapist Due to our client's continuous growth in their clinics, they are looking to add a driven and talented Physical Therapist to join their team in Crossville, TN. The Company: Their ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Chevrolet/GM/ASE Certified Technician

🏛️ Carlen Chevrolet

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​a Chevrolet/GM Certified Technician to become an integral part of our team! Highest on our "must hire list" are Chevrolet Certified Technicians, but ASE Certified and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Warehouse (No Experience Needed) - Earn up to $18.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Chestnut Mound, TN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Lebanon - Gladeville Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.50 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. General Laborer - Start at $18.50/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ WestRock - Murfreesboro, TN - General Laborer

📍 Lancaster, TN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WESTROCK IS NOW HIRING General Laborers in Murfreesboro, TN Start at $18.50/Hour Benefits 30 Days From Hire Date! Paid Vacation About WestRock: WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

