Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Cookeville

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Companies in Cookeville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

1. Virtual Insurance Sales Agent

Important: Please Schedule your phone interview with our Agency, using our Agency link - We at the Griffin Agency are looking for hard working, enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals ...

2. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

3. Lucrative Sales Job (up to 100K First Year) *Warm Leads Provided*

Job Description Have some insurance experience but haven't found a model where the agents are actually invested in? Maybe have no insurance experience yet but do have *excellent* people skills? The ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,043 per week

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Cookeville, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

5. Maintenance Manager

* Bachelors Degree * 5 Years Progressive Experience in Maintenance * 2-3 Years Experience in Supervision * Experience with mechanical, hydraulic, and preventative systems * Execution of Preventative ...

6. Physical Therapist

Physical Therapist Due to our client's continuous growth in their clinics, they are looking to add a driven and talented Physical Therapist to join their team in Crossville, TN. The Company: Their ...

7. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

8. Chevrolet/GM/ASE Certified Technician

We are currently seeking ​a Chevrolet/GM Certified Technician to become an integral part of our team! Highest on our "must hire list" are Chevrolet Certified Technicians, but ASE Certified and ...

9. Warehouse (No Experience Needed) - Earn up to $18.50/hr

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Lebanon - Gladeville Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.50 ...

10. General Laborer - Start at $18.50/Hour - Excellent Benefits

WESTROCK IS NOW HIRING General Laborers in Murfreesboro, TN Start at $18.50/Hour Benefits 30 Days From Hire Date! Paid Vacation About WestRock: WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to ...