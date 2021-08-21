These jobs are hiring in Helena — and they let you set your own schedule

(Helena, MT) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Helena are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Clancy, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

3. Medical Data Entry Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Medical Data Entry Clerk

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Communications Specialist

🏛️ Montana Audubon

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Communications Specialist is a fulltime position (flexibility to convert to a part-time position for the right candidate) who oversees all of Montana Audubon's communications ensuring a ...

6. Front Desk Associate

🏛️ Fischer Physical Therapy Pc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Fischer Physical Therapy, an award winning and growing mission/company, established in 2004, is seeking a top notch part time Front Desk Associate who has chosen to seek excellence in life. You will ...

7. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Grocery Clerk

8. Restaurant Crew Team Member

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

See a day in the life of a Crew Team Member at McDonald's Requirements: We believe in letting you do you. If you're looking for a part-time job that supports your full-time ambition, you've come to ...