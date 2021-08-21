Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

These jobs are hiring in Helena — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 7 days ago

(Helena, MT) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Helena are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYtH2Gz00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Clancy, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Medical Data Entry Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Medical Data Entry Clerk

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Communications Specialist

🏛️ Montana Audubon

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Communications Specialist is a fulltime position (flexibility to convert to a part-time position for the right candidate) who oversees all of Montana Audubon's communications ensuring a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Front Desk Associate

🏛️ Fischer Physical Therapy Pc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Fischer Physical Therapy, an award winning and growing mission/company, established in 2004, is seeking a top notch part time Front Desk Associate who has chosen to seek excellence in life. You will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Grocery Clerk

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Restaurant Crew Team Member

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

See a day in the life of a Crew Team Member at McDonald's Requirements: We believe in letting you do you. If you're looking for a part-time job that supports your full-time ambition, you've come to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Helena Daily

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
65
Followers
191
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
City
Clancy, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Time#Montana Audubon#Front Desk Associate#Grocery Clerk 8#Restaurant Crew Team#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy